Horizons Emerging Marijuana
HZEMF:US
OTC US
6.89
USD
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 2018/03/03
出来高
285
前日終値
6.89
52週レンジ
6.89 - 6.89
出来高
285
前日終値
6.89
52週レンジ
6.89 - 6.89
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (百万 CAD) ( 03/09/2018)
14.173
設定日
-
乖離率（プレミアム / ディスカウント）
-
乖離率52週平均値
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
経費率
-
3ヶ月トータルリターン
-
3年トータルリターン
-
5年トータルリターン
-
企業概要
The Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers Index ETF is an exchange-traded fund incorporated in Canada. The fund seeks to replicate the performance of the Emerging Marijuana Growers Index. The index is designed to provide exposure to the performance of a basket of primarly North American public-listed small capitalization companies involved in the production or cultivation of marijuana.
住所Horizons ETFs Management Canada Inc
26 Wellington St East, Suite 920
Toronto, Ontario
M5E 1S2
Canada
電話番号1-866-641-5739
Webサイトwww.horizonsetfs.com