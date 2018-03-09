Affin Hwang World Series US
HSDHIEH:MK
0.50
EUR
0.00
0.08%
更新日時 2018/03/09
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
0.5005
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/09/2018)
15.284
設定日
02/21/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
ESTHER TEO
定額申込手数料
3.00%
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.50%
経費率
-
企業概要
Affin Hwang World Series - US Short Duration High Income fund is a open-end wholesale feeder fund established in Malaysia. The Fund aims to provide regular income. The Fund invests a minimum of 80% of its assets in the Target Fund, Allianz US Short Duration High Income Bond and a maximum of 20% of its assets in money market instruments and other liquid assets.
住所Hwang Investment Management Berhad
Suite 11-01, 11th Floor
Menara Keck Seng
203 Jalan Bukit Bintang
55100 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
電話番号603-2142-1881 Tel
Webサイトwww.affinhwangam.com