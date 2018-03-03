Geovencap Inc
セクター
Financials
業種
Asset Management
産業サブグループ
Investment Companies
GeoVenCap Inc. is a mineral exploration company. The Company acquires, explores and develops properties for silver and gold deposits in northern New Brunswick.
住所1080 Cote du Beaver Hall
Suite 2101
Montreal, QC H2Z 1S8
Canada
電話番号1-514-868-9408
Webサイトwww.geovencap.com