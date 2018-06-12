Leadersel - Corporate Bond
GLBRBND:LX
300.69
EUR
0.15
0.05%
更新日時 2018/06/12
商品分類
FCP
52週レンジ
299.83 - 306.57
1年トータルリターン
-0.34%
年初来リターン
-1.16%
前日終値
300.54
ファンド分類
Foreign Corporate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/12/2018)
300.69
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 06/12/2018)
91.875
設定日
06/21/1999
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
AMEDEO FERRAUTO
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.80%
経費率
-
企業概要
Leadersel - Corporate Bond is an FCP incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to provide investors with an opportunity to invest in an international selection of securities, obtaining the highest possible level of capital appreciation. The Fund invests primarily in investment-grade corporate bonds denominated in euros.
住所Ersel Gestion Internationale SA
17 Rue L'aveugle
L-1148 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
電話番号+352 27 47 8820
Webサイトwww.ersel.it