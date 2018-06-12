Leadersel - PMI
GLBPMIA:LX
150.98
EUR
0.23
0.15%
更新日時 2018/06/12
商品分類
FCP
52週レンジ
139.52 - 163.32
1年トータルリターン
5.68%
年初来リターン
-0.19%
前日終値
150.75
商品分類
FCP
ファンド分類
Single Country
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Italy
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/12/2018)
150.98
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 06/12/2018)
98.936
設定日
01/31/2014
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.90%
経費率
-
企業概要
Leadersel - PMI is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund is a feeder fund to the Italian-domiciled Fondersel PMI (the Master Fund). The Fund will invests mainly in equity financial instruments listed in Italy or from Italian issuers denominated both in euro and in foreign currency. The Fund will invest in securities of companies belonging to medium-to-low cap issuers.
住所Ersel Gestion Internationale SA
17 Rue L'aveugle
L-1148 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
電話番号+352 27 47 8820
Webサイトwww.ersel.it