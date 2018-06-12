Leadersel - Active Strategie
GLBACTS:LX
106.09
EUR
0.01
0.01%
更新日時 2018/06/12
商品分類
FCP
52週レンジ
105.05 - 109.00
1年トータルリターン
-0.77%
年初来リターン
-1.49%
前日終値
106.08
52週レンジ
105.05 - 109.00
1年トータルリターン
-0.02%
年初来リターン
-1.49%
商品分類
FCP
ファンド分類
Global Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/12/2018)
106.09
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 06/12/2018)
266.509
設定日
05/02/2014
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.20%
経費率
-
企業概要
Leadersel - Active Strategies is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund aims to seek capital and revenue gains by investing in money-market instruments and in quoted transferable securities, whether stocks or bonds, also securities related to commodities, directly or through investments in undertakings for collective investments in transferable securities.
住所Ersel Gestion Internationale SA
17 Rue L'aveugle
L-1148 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
電話番号+352 27 47 8820
Webサイトwww.ersel.it