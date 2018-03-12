Indo Mines Ltd
FZ9:GR
Frankfurt
0.01
EUR
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 16:12 JST 2018/03/12
始値
0.01
安値 - 高値 レンジ（日）
0.01 - 0.01
出来高
0
前日終値
0.01
52週レンジ
0.00 - 0.02
1年トータルリターン
-11.11%
年初来リターン
-33.33%
株価収益率(PER) (TTM)
-
12ヶ月1株当り利益 (EPS) (AUD) (TTM)
-
時価総額 (百万 EUR)
4.304
発行済株式数 (百万)
538.027
株価売上高倍率(PSR) (TTM)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
セクター
Materials
業種
Iron & Steel
産業サブグループ
Steel Raw Material Suppliers
企業概要
Indo Mines Limited is a diversified metals and minerals exploration and production company with a primary focus on iron sands exploration and the establishment of a liquid iron production facility. The Company is involved in diamonds, gold and other minerals exploration.
住所Level 9
BGC Centre 28 The Esplanade
West Perth, WA 6000
Australia
電話番号61-8-9322-6322
Webサイトwww.indomines.com.au