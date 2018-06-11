Frates FIC FI Multimercado C
FRATESF:BZ
1,042.32
BRL
5.34
0.51%
更新日時 2018/06/11
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
1,014.28 - 1,140.15
1年トータルリターン
2.37%
年初来リターン
-3.49%
前日終値
1,047.66
52週レンジ
1,014.28 - 1,140.15
1年トータルリターン
2.58%
年初来リターン
-3.49%
商品分類
Fund of Funds
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Brazil
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/11/2018)
1,042.319
資産総額 (百万 BRL) ( 06/11/2018)
27.894
設定日
02/15/2017
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.00%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
TRNTFIM:BZ
CSHG Trinity FI Multimercado
|17.12 百万
|24.38 百万
|81.23
企業概要
Frates FIC FI Multimercado Credito Privado Investi is an open-end fund of funds incorporated in Brazil. The Fund will invest 95% of its assets other funds.
住所Taiba Investimantos LTDA
Av Horacio Lafer 160, Conj 22
Itaim Bibi, Sao Paulo - SP
04.538-080
Brasil
電話番号+55 11 3728-0000
Webサイト
-