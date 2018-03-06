Fairmile Goldtech Inc

FMGDF:US
OTC US
0.00
USD
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 2018/03/06
出来高
100
前日終値
0.00
52週レンジ
0.00 - 0.00
年初来リターン
-90.00%
株価収益率(PER) (TTM)
-
12ヶ月1株当り利益 (EPS) (CAD) (TTM)
-
時価総額 (USD)
-
発行済株式数
-
株価売上高倍率(PSR) (TTM)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
セクター
Materials
業種
Metals & Mining
産業サブグループ
Precious Metal Mining

企業概要
Fairmile GoldTech Inc. explores and develops mineral properties. The Company is currently exploring for gold on its properties located in Nevada in the United States. Fairmile is also seeking to conduct secondary gold production and remediation with technology partners Pintail Systems Inc. and Science Applications International.
住所
PH5 - 1060 Alberni Street
Vancouver, BC V6E 4K2
Canada
電話番号
1-604-257-4254
Webサイト
www.fairmile.com

役員

取締役

  • Ian R F Maccullough
    President/CEO
  • Michael P Raftery
    Chief Financial Officer
  • Thomas R Kelly
    Treasurer/Secretary
