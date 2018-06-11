Caterpillar FIDC Segmento In
FIDC658:BZ
18.16
BRL
0.01
0.08%
更新日時 2018/06/11
商品分類
FIDC
52週レンジ
14.46 - 18.16
1年トータルリターン
24.65%
年初来リターン
9.89%
前日終値
18.14
52週レンジ
14.46 - 18.16
1年トータルリターン
25.07%
年初来リターン
9.89%
商品分類
FIDC
ファンド分類
Asset-Backed Securities
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Brazil
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/11/2018)
18.15849
資産総額 (百万 BRL) ( 06/11/2018)
689.872
設定日
09/12/2005
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.30%
経費率
-
企業概要
Caterpillar FIDC Segmento Industrial II is an open-end Fund incorporated in Brazil. The objective of the Fund is to have long-term capital appreciation. The Fund will invest its assets in credit receivables.
住所BRL Capital Administradora de Recurs
Rua Jeronimo da Veiga, 45 Conj 125
04536-000, Sao Paulo - SP
Brazil
電話番号55-11-3168-1126
Webサイト
-