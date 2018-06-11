Aimores FIDC NP
FIDC513:BZ
1,169,614.00
BRL
13.00
0.00%
更新日時 2018/06/11
商品分類
FIDC
52週レンジ
1,169,614.00 - 1,173,561.00
1年トータルリターン
-0.34%
年初来リターン
-0.14%
前日終値
1,169,627.00
52週レンジ
1,169,614.00 - 1,173,561.00
1年トータルリターン
-0.34%
年初来リターン
-0.14%
商品分類
FIDC
ファンド分類
Asset-Backed Securities
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Brazil
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/11/2018)
1,169,614
資産総額 (百万 BRL) ( 06/11/2018)
191.817
設定日
06/16/2011
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Aimores FIDC NP is a closed-end Fund incorporated in Brazil. The objective of the Fund is to have long-term capital appreciation. The Fund will invest its assets in credit receivables.
住所Modal Asset Management Ltda/Brazil
Praia de Botafogo, 501/5 A, blc 01
22250-040 Torre Pao de Acucar
Botafogo RJ, Rio de Janeiro
Brazil
電話番号55-21-3223-7700
Webサイトwww.modal.com.br