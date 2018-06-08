Orion FIDC Multissetorial LP
FIDC440:BZ
0.00
BRL
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 2018/06/08
商品分類
FIDC
52週レンジ
0.00 - 0.00
1年トータルリターン
0.00%
年初来リターン
0.00%
前日終値
0.00
ファンド分類
Asset-Backed Securities
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Brazil
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/08/2018)
0.000172
資産総額 (BRL) ( 06/08/2018)
1.000
設定日
02/17/2011
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.80%
経費率
-
企業概要
Orion FIDC Multissetorial LP is a closed-end Fund incorporated in Brazil. The objective of the Fund is to have long-term capital appreciation. The Fund will invest its assets in credit receivables.
住所Petra Asset Gestao de Investimentos
Av. Paulista, 1842 1 andar Conj. 17
Torre Norte
Sao Paulo - SP
01416-001
電話番号55-11-3526-9001/9648