Fidelity Global Investment-A
FIDAMEA:HK
152.5300
HKD
0.4600
0.30%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
136.1600 - 157.6200
1年トータルリターン
11.29%
年初来リターン
3.31%
前日終値
152.9900
ファンド分類
North American Region
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
North American Region
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
152.53
資産総額 (十億 HKD) ( 05/31/2018)
15.684
設定日
09/28/2000
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
YOUNG CHIN
定額申込手数料
5.00%
償還手数料
5.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.75%
経費率
-
企業概要
Fidelity Global Investment-Americas Equity Fund is a unit trust registered in Hong Kong. The objective of the Fund is to produce returns that are related to those achieved on major stock market indices of the Americas and manage the volatility of returns in the short term by focusing investment on the equity markets of the Americas. The Fund may invest in bonds.
住所FIL Investment Management Hong Kong
17th Floor
One International Finance Center
1 Harbour View Street
Central, Hong Kong
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.fidelity.com.hk