Forum Finance Group SICAV-RA
FFGCPDC:LX
102.77
CHF
更新日時 2018/06/06
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
96.94 - 103.67
52週レンジ
96.94 - 103.67
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/06/2018)
102.7746
資産総額 (EUR) ( -)
-
設定日
01/31/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
3.00%
償還手数料
1.00%
償還手数料
1.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.00%
経費率
-
企業概要
Forum Finance Group SICAV-RAIF - Compounding Partnership Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to obtain capital appreciation in a global equity market outperforming the index MSCI World. The Fund invests in shares, certificates of shares and equity-like transferable securities.
住所Forum Finance Group
2, boulevard de la Foire
L-1528 Luxembourg
電話番号-
Webサイト
-