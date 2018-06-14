Fuanda Healthy Life Flexible
FDHLFMF:CH
1.2023
CNY
0.0250
2.04%
更新日時 2018/06/14
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
0.9726 - 1.2677
1年トータルリターン
21.64%
年初来リターン
5.02%
前日終値
1.2273
52週レンジ
0.9726 - 1.2677
1年トータルリターン
20.53%
年初来リターン
5.02%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Greater China
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
1.2023
資産総額 (百万 CNY) ( 03/30/2018)
66.528
設定日
11/25/2015
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
JI QING
定額申込手数料
1.50%
償還手数料
1.50%
償還手数料
1.50%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.50%
経費率
-
企業概要
Fuanda Healthy Life Flexible Allocation Mixed Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in China. The Fund targets to achieve exceed the return of its benchmark under proper risk control. The Fund invests 0-95% of its assets in equities, and at least 5% of its net assets in cash and government bonds with maturity no longer than one year.
住所Fuanda Fund Management Co Ltd
1568 Century Blvd,
29/F Zhong Jian Building,
Shanghai
電話番号(86) 400-630-6999
Webサイトwww.fadfunds.com