Igis Real Estate Investment
F7470177:KS
Korea SE
915.00
KRW
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 15:33 JST 2018/03/12
前日終値
915.00
52週レンジ
915.00 - 915.00
出来高
0
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
916.64
資産総額 (十億 KRW) ( 03/12/2018)
27.540
設定日
03/02/2018
乖離率（プレミアム / ディスカウント）
-0.18%
乖離率52週平均値
-0.12%
ファンドマネージャ
-
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
経費率
-
3ヶ月トータルリターン
-
3年トータルリターン
-
5年トータルリターン
-
企業概要
Igis Real Estate Investment Trust 161 is a close-end fund incorporated in South Korea. The objective of the fund is to achieve gains through real estate project financing.
住所14th Floor Sewoo Bldg, 115
Yeouigongwon-ro, Yeongdeungpo-gu
Seout, Korea 07241
電話番号82 2 780 7301
Webサイト
-