SRM Exodus 30 FIC FI Multime
EXODU30:BZ
1.11
BRL
0.00
0.03%
更新日時 2018/06/12
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
1.03 - 1.11
1年トータルリターン
8.09%
年初来リターン
3.07%
前日終値
1.11
商品分類
Fund of Funds
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Brazil
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/12/2018)
1.113204
資産総額 (百万 BRL) ( 06/12/2018)
4.823
設定日
03/14/2017
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
SRM Exodus 30 FIC FI Multimercado Credito Privado is an open-end fund of funds incorporated in Brazil. The Fund will invest 95% of its assets other funds.
住所Nova SRM Administracao de Recursos e
Al. Cleveland, 509 4 floor
Sao Paulo - SP
01218-000
電話番号55-11-3334-2100
Webサイト
-