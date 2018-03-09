Natixis Asset Management - E
EUROGR3:FP
1,239.71
EUR
更新日時 2018/03/09
残存期間
-
Total Assets (m -) (on 03/08/2018)
41.244
設定日
08/20/2013
52週レンジ
1,173.62 - 1,240.00
52週レンジ
1,173.62 - 1,240.00
1年トータルリターン
5.96%
年初来リターン
0.06%
残存期間
-
資産総額 (百万 -) ( 03/08/2018)
41.244
設定日
08/20/2013
ファンドマネージャ
NAIMA CHEIKHI
信託報酬額
2.50%
経費率
-
企業概要
Eurogram 3 Reserve is an open-end fund registered in France. The Fund's objective is to the return of initial value invested plus an additional amount based on the performance of the Euro Stoxx 50 Index. The Fund invests at least 75% in PEA-eligible equities issued within the European Union or European Economic Area. The equity performance is then swapped for a money market return.
住所Natixis Asset Management
Immeuble Grand Seine
21 quai d'Austerlitz
75 634 Paris Cedex 13
France
電話番号33-1-78-40-80-00
Webサイトwww.nam.natixis.com