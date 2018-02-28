Eurizon Fund - Bond Aggregat
EURBARR:LX
100.25
EUR
更新日時 2018/02/28
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
100.25 - 100.25
ファンド分類
Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 02/28/2018)
100.25
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/09/2018)
35.127
設定日
02/15/2017
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Eurizon Fund - Bond Aggregate RMB is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to provide growth on the invested capital in the medium term above the return of a portfolio of debt instruments denominated in Renminbi and traded on the China Interbank Bond Market. The Fund invests in debt or debt-related instruments of any kind denominated in RMB.
住所Eurizon EasyFund
8, avenue de la Liberte
L-1930 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
電話番号352-49-49-30-1
Webサイトwww.eurizoncapital.com