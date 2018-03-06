Dundee Energy Ltd

EUGFF:US
OTC US
0.00
USD
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 2018/03/06
出来高
26,400
前日終値
0.00
52週レンジ
0.00 - 0.01
年初来リターン
0.00%
株価収益率(PER) (TTM)
-
12ヶ月1株当り利益 (EPS) (CAD) (TTM)
-
時価総額 (USD)
-
発行済株式数
-
株価売上高倍率(PSR) (TTM)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
セクター
エネルギー
業種
Oil, Gas & Coal
産業サブグループ
Exploration & Production

企業概要
Dundee Energy Ltd. is an independent oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in oil and operations in Ontario and indirectly in the development of a an underground storage facility off the east coast of Spain.
住所
28th Floor, Dundee Place
1 Adelaide Street East
Toronto, ON M5C 2V9
Canada
電話番号
1-416-863-6990
Webサイト
www.eurogascorp.com

役員

取締役

  • Bruce W Sherley
    President/CEO
  • Lucie Presot
    Vice President
  • Lillian Mance "Lili"
    Secretary
