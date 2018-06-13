European Reliance Domestic I
ERDINIE:GA
2.95
EUR
0.01
0.20%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
2.93 - 3.00
前日終値
2.96
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
2.9516
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 06/13/2018)
2.455
設定日
01/26/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
European Reliance Domestic Income in EUR is an open-end fund incorporated in Greece. The Fund's objective is to achieve returns from both capital gains and income (coupons). The Fund invests in corporate bonds issued by companies that are domiciled or exposed to Greece, and of fixed income securities issued by the Greek government.
住所274, Kifissias Av.
152 32 Halandri
Athens
Greece
電話番号+30 210 6829601-7
Webサイトwww.europisti.gr