Enhanced Strategy Life Fund
ENSLBEY:LE
96.82
EUR
更新日時 2018/02/28
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
96.82 - 97.63
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 02/28/2018)
96.8201
資産総額 (千 EUR) ( 02/28/2018)
133.515
設定日
01/09/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Enhanced Strategy Life Fund - Bond Enhanced Yield is an open-end fund incorporated in Liechtenstein. The Fund's objective is to achieve profits in the long-term by mainly focusing its investments on bonds and shares. The Fund invests a minimum of 55% of its assets, in bonds and other securitized debt instruments issued by states and other supranational entities.
住所Austrasse 15
9490 Vaduz
Liechtenstein
info@scarabaeus.li
電話番号Tel: 00423 231 34 34
Webサイトwww.scarabaeus.li