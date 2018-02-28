Enhanced Strategy Life Fund
97.56
EUR
更新日時 2018/02/28
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
97.56 - 97.57
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 02/28/2018)
97.5592
資産総額 (千 EUR) ( 01/31/2018)
99.520
設定日
01/09/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Enhanced Strategy Life Fund - Alternative Fixed Income is an open-end fund incorporated in Liechtenstein. The Fund's objective is to generate profits by mainly concentrating its investments in bonds. The Fund invests in bonds and other securitized debt instruments issued by states and other supranational entities.
住所Austrasse 15
9490 Vaduz
Liechtenstein
info@scarabaeus.li
電話番号Tel: 00423 231 34 34
Webサイトwww.scarabaeus.li