FII Eldorado
ELDO11B:BZ
Soma
BRL
前日終値
1,104.31
出来高
0
前日終値
1,104.31
基準価額 (NAV) ( 08/31/2016)
916.959
資産総額 (百万 BRL) ( 06/30/2017)
725.828
設定日
06/26/2014
乖離率（プレミアム / ディスカウント）
-
乖離率52週平均値
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
直近配当額 ( 02/19/2018)
4.64
直近配当利回り（税込）
0.42%
経費率
-
3ヶ月トータルリターン
-
3年トータルリターン
-
5年トータルリターン
-
企業概要
FII Eldorado is a closed-end fund incorporated in Brazil. The objective of the Fund is to explore all leasable areas from 50% of Building Shopping Center Eldorado and 50% of the Building Garagem both located at Avenida Reboucas, in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
住所BTG Pactual Servicos Financeiros SA
Praia de Botafogo, 501 5 floor
Rio de Janeiro - RJ
22250-040
電話番号55-21-3262-9600
Webサイトwww.btgpactual.com