Eaton Vance Government Oppor

EIGOX:US
NASDAQ GM
6.18
USD
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
6.18 - 6.38
1年トータルリターン
1.01%
年初来リターン
-0.24%
前日終値
6.18
ファンド分類
Government Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
米国
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
6.18
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 02/28/2018)
323.628
設定日
04/03/2009
直近配当額 ( 03/12/2018)
0.0006387
直近配当利回り（税込）
3.63%
ファンドマネージャ
ANDREW P SZCZUROWSKI
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
0.00%
信託報酬額
0.74%
経費率
0.92%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
FNAD0716:MTG
127.60 千 20.72 百万 6.18
FNAD0722:MTG
102.00 千 16.42 百万 4.89
FNAL6324:MTG
23.26 千 13.01 百万 3.88
FNAD0755:MTG
68.26 千 12.05 百万 3.59
FN806483:MTG
74.78 千 10.14 百万 3.02
!!02FEHN:MTG
10.00 千 10.01 百万 2.98
FNAL6411:MTG
16.97 千 9.61 百万 2.86
!!02CDVX:MTG
10.00 千 8.82 百万 2.63
!!02FFXX:MTG
8.65 千 8.65 百万 2.58
FN544874:MTG
331.75 千 8.34 百万 2.48
企業概要
Eaton Vance Government Opportunities Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in the USA. The Fund's objective is a high current return. It invests primarily in mortgage-backed securities issued, backed or guaranteed by the US Government or instrumentalities. The Fund also invests in U.S. Government obligations, including Treasury bills and notes. The fund has a Bloomberg Barclays Benchm
住所
Eaton Vance Management
Two International Place
Boston, MA 02110
電話番号
1-617-482-8260
Webサイト
www.eatonvance.com