Eaton Vance Government Oppor
EIGOX:US
NASDAQ GM
6.18
USD
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
6.18 - 6.38
1年トータルリターン
1.01%
年初来リターン
-0.24%
前日終値
6.18
52週レンジ
6.18 - 6.38
1年トータルリターン
1.02%
年初来リターン
-0.24%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Government Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
米国
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
6.18
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 02/28/2018)
323.628
設定日
04/03/2009
直近配当額 ( 03/12/2018)
0.0006387
直近配当利回り（税込）
3.63%
ファンドマネージャ
ANDREW P SZCZUROWSKI
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
0.00%
信託報酬額
0.74%
経費率
0.92%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
FNAD0716:MTG
|127.60 千
|20.72 百万
|6.18
|
FNAD0722:MTG
|102.00 千
|16.42 百万
|4.89
|
FNAL6324:MTG
|23.26 千
|13.01 百万
|3.88
|
FNAD0755:MTG
|68.26 千
|12.05 百万
|3.59
|
FN806483:MTG
|74.78 千
|10.14 百万
|3.02
|
!!02FEHN:MTG
|10.00 千
|10.01 百万
|2.98
|
FNAL6411:MTG
|16.97 千
|9.61 百万
|2.86
|
!!02CDVX:MTG
|10.00 千
|8.82 百万
|2.63
|
!!02FFXX:MTG
|8.65 千
|8.65 百万
|2.58
|
FN544874:MTG
|331.75 千
|8.34 百万
|2.48
企業概要
Eaton Vance Government Opportunities Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in the USA. The Fund's objective is a high current return. It invests primarily in mortgage-backed securities issued, backed or guaranteed by the US Government or instrumentalities. The Fund also invests in U.S. Government obligations, including Treasury bills and notes. The fund has a Bloomberg Barclays Benchm
住所Eaton Vance Management
Two International Place
Boston, MA 02110
電話番号1-617-482-8260
Webサイトwww.eatonvance.com