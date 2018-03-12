Edmond de Rothschild Fund -
EDUVNEH:LX
100.83
EUR
0.11
0.11%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
99.36 - 100.94
前日終値
100.94
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
100.83
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/12/2018)
821.009
設定日
03/06/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
CHRISTOPHE FOLIOT / ADELINE SALAT-BAROUX
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.55%
経費率
-
企業概要
Edmond de Rothschild Fund - US Value is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxemb- ourg. The Fund's objective is to optimise performance. The Fund invests in North American large capitalisation equities.
住所Edmond de Rothschild Asset
20, Boulevard Emmanuel Servais
L-2535 Luxembourg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.edmond-de-rothschild.com