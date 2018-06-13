Edmond de Rothschild Fund -
99.48
USD
0.02
0.02%
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
99.34 - 100.18
前日終値
99.46
ファンド分類
Foreign Corporate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
99.48
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 06/13/2018)
171.148
設定日
03/09/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
MARK KOWALSKI / MARC LACRAZ
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.38%
経費率
-
企業概要
Edmond de Rothschild Fund - Investment Grade Credit is a SICAV incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to achieve long-term optimum growth. The Fund invests in debt securities traded on regulated capital and money markets.
住所Edmond de Rothschild Asset
20, Boulevard Emmanuel Servais
L-2535 Luxembourg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.edmond-de-rothschild.com