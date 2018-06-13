Eaton Vance Government Oppor
6.13
USD
0.01
0.16%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
6.13 - 6.35
1年トータルリターン
-0.64%
年初来リターン
-0.50%
前日終値
6.14
ファンド分類
Government Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
米国
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
6.13
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 05/31/2018)
316.471
設定日
11/01/1993
直近配当額 ( 06/12/2018)
0.00053162
直近配当利回り（税込）
2.96%
ファンドマネージャ
ANDREW P SZCZUROWSKI
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
1.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
1.00%
信託報酬額
0.74%
経費率
1.92%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
FNAD0755:MTG
|68.26 千
|11.05 百万
|3.49
|
!!02FEHN:MTG
|10.63 千
|10.60 百万
|3.35
|
FN806483:MTG
|74.78 千
|9.64 百万
|3.05
|
!!02FMBG:MTG
|9.00 千
|9.07 百万
|2.87
|
!!02CDVX:MTG
|10.00 千
|8.57 百万
|2.71
|
!!02FFXX:MTG
|8.65 千
|8.51 百万
|2.69
|
FN544874:MTG
|331.75 千
|7.73 百万
|2.44
|
GNBB3640:MTG
|7.00 千
|6.93 百万
|2.19
|
!!02FGL7:MTG
|6.77 千
|6.93 百万
|2.19
|
!!0274QU:MTG
|10.00 千
|6.60 百万
|2.09
企業概要
Eaton Vance Government Opportunities Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in the USA. The Fund's objective is a high current return. It invests primarily in mortgage-backed securities issued, backed or guaranteed by the US Government or instrumentalities. The Fund also invests in U.S. Government obligations, including Treasury bills and notes. The fund has a Bloomberg Barclays Benchm
