Eaton Vance Government Oppor

ECGOX:US
NASDAQ GM
6.13
USD
0.01
0.16%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
Open-End Fund
前日終値
6.14
52週レンジ
6.13 - 6.35
1年トータルリターン
-0.48%
年初来リターン
-0.50%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Government Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
米国
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
6.13
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 05/31/2018)
316.471
設定日
11/01/1993
直近配当額 ( 06/12/2018)
0.00053162
直近配当利回り（税込）
2.96%
ファンドマネージャ
ANDREW P SZCZUROWSKI
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
1.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
1.00%
信託報酬額
0.74%
経費率
1.92%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
FNAD0755:MTG
68.26 千 11.05 百万 3.49
!!02FEHN:MTG
10.63 千 10.60 百万 3.35
FN806483:MTG
74.78 千 9.64 百万 3.05
!!02FMBG:MTG
9.00 千 9.07 百万 2.87
!!02CDVX:MTG
10.00 千 8.57 百万 2.71
!!02FFXX:MTG
8.65 千 8.51 百万 2.69
FN544874:MTG
331.75 千 7.73 百万 2.44
GNBB3640:MTG
7.00 千 6.93 百万 2.19
!!02FGL7:MTG
6.77 千 6.93 百万 2.19
!!0274QU:MTG
10.00 千 6.60 百万 2.09
企業概要
Eaton Vance Government Opportunities Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in the USA. The Fund's objective is a high current return. It invests primarily in mortgage-backed securities issued, backed or guaranteed by the US Government or instrumentalities. The Fund also invests in U.S. Government obligations, including Treasury bills and notes. The fund has a Bloomberg Barclays Benchm
住所
Eaton Vance Management
Two International Place
Boston, MA 02110
電話番号
1-617-482-8260
Webサイト
www.eatonvance.com