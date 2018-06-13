Daiwa SBI Lux Funds SICAV -
DSBSDJI:LX
10,080.95
JPY
38.39
0.38%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
9,371.52 - 10,171.35
前日終値
10,042.56
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
10,080.95
資産総額 (十億 JPY) ( 06/13/2018)
2.480
設定日
02/26/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Daiwa SBI Lux Funds SICAV - DSBI Japan Equity Sustainable Dividend is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to maximise total return over the medium-to-long term. The Fund invests in Japanese stocks listed on stock exchanges in Japan. The remaining part of the portfolio will be invested in cash or cash related instruments.
住所Daiwa SBI Lux Funds Sicav
80, route d'Esch
L-1470 Luxembourg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
電話番号352-26-10-88-06-20
Webサイト
-