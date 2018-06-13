Domo FII
DOMC11:BZ
BM&FBOVESPA
470.00
BRL
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 2018/06/13
前日終値
470.00
52週レンジ
395.00 - 870.00
1年トータルリターン
9.04%
年初来リターン
-24.07%
出来高
4
基準価額 (NAV) ( 04/30/2018)
992.676
資産総額 (百万 BRL) ( 04/30/2018)
236.753
設定日
12/19/2013
乖離率（プレミアム / ディスカウント）
-41.23%
乖離率52週平均値
-34.63%
ファンドマネージャ
-
直近配当額 ( 05/03/2016)
5.33251092
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
経費率
-
3ヶ月トータルリターン
-21.80%
3年トータルリターン
-4.16%
5年トータルリターン
-
企業概要
Domo FII is a closed-end fund incorporated in Brazil. The objective of the Fund is capital appreciation. The Fund will allocate its assets to the acquisition, rent or lease of the building called Edificio Domo Corporate located in the city of Sao Bernardo do Campo, state of Sao Paulo.
住所Claritas Administracao de Recursos
Av. Juscelino Kubitschek, 50 - 10 FL
04543-000 Sao Paulo - SP
Brazil
電話番号55-11-4153-9503
Webサイトwww.claritas.com.br