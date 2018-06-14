Erste Sparinvest - ESPA Bond
DOLTREN:AV
62.02
USD
0.08
0.13%
更新日時 13:59 JST 2018/06/14
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
61.63 - 65.35
1年トータルリターン
-1.76%
年初来リターン
-1.93%
前日終値
62.10
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Foreign Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
62.02
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 06/14/2018)
112.526
設定日
04/09/1996
直近配当額 ( 12/13/2017)
1.279
直近配当利回り（税込）
2.06%
ファンドマネージャ
THOMAS OPOSICH
定額申込手数料
3.50%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.72%
経費率
0.57%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
912828L2:GOV
|22.00 千
|17.58 百万
|15.26
|
912810RJ:GOV
|14.50 千
|11.89 百万
|10.32
|
912828XT:GOV
|13.50 千
|10.70 百万
|9.29
|
912828S9:GOV
|12.00 千
|9.19 百万
|7.98
|
912828G9:GOV
|11.00 千
|9.02 百万
|7.83
|
9128282R:GOV
|11.00 千
|8.61 百万
|7.48
|
9128282V:GOV
|10.50 千
|8.46 百万
|7.35
|
ESGLALT:AV
ESPA ALPHA 2
|51.89 千
|3.94 百万
|3.42
|
912828K7:GOV
|5.00 千
|3.90 百万
|3.38
|
912828U2:GOV
|5.00 千
|3.87 百万
|3.36
企業概要
ESPA Bond Dollar is an open-end investment fund incorporated in Austria. The objective of the fund is a long-term capital appreciation.The Fund invests primarily in US government bonds (Treasuries) and Eurobonds denominated in US dollars. In addition, bonds denominated in Canadian and Australian dollars may be added.
住所Erste Sparinvest KAG
Am Belvedere 1
1100 Vienna
Austria
電話番号+43 (0) 50100-0
Webサイトwww.erste-am.com