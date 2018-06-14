Dollar-ShortTerm-Rent
DOLLIQT:AV
139.45
USD
0.02
0.01%
更新日時 13:59 JST 2018/06/14
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
139.07 - 139.74
1年トータルリターン
0.40%
年初来リターン
0.18%
前日終値
139.47
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
139.45
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 06/12/2018)
37.109
設定日
03/26/1999
直近配当額 ( 01/16/2018)
0.1803
直近配当利回り（税込）
0.13%
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
1.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.50%
経費率
0.62%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
912828U3:GOV
|4.00 千
|3.91 百万
|13.45
|
912828P9:GOV
|3.00 千
|2.97 百万
|10.19
|
912828TH:GOV
|2.20 千
|2.16 百万
|7.42
|
9128282B:GOV
|2.00 千
|1.96 百万
|6.73
|
9128282Q:GOV
|2.00 千
|1.95 百万
|6.71
|
912828P8:GOV
|2.00 千
|1.92 百万
|6.59
|
9128282J:GOV
|1.50 千
|1.47 百万
|5.04
|
9128282V:GOV
|1.50 千
|1.46 百万
|5.01
|
912828TR:GOV
|1.40 千
|1.37 百万
|4.72
|
AM260984:COR
|800.00
|788.12 千
|2.71
企業概要
Dollar-ShortTerm-Rent is an open-end investment fund incorporated in Austria.The Fund's objective is income. The Fund primarily invests in US$ denominated bonds with a residual maturity between two and five years. The Fund invests in fixed and floating rate securities in Europe, as well as in North America and Asia.
住所Raiffeisen KAGmbh
Mooslackengasse 12
1190 Vienna
Austria
電話番号+43-71170-3952
Webサイトwww.rcm.at