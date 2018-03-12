Pioneer - Dollar Bond
DOLLARE:AV
142.22
USD
0.24
0.17%
更新日時 13:59 JST 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Fund
年初来リターン
-2.25%
前日終値
142.46
ファンド分類
Aggregate Bond USD Focused
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
142.46
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/09/2018)
109.883
設定日
06/10/1986
直近配当額 ( 07/29/2015)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
MARTIN EXEL
定額申込手数料
3.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.60%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
912810QY:GOV
|8.50 千
|8.36 百万
|7.18
|
912828B9:GOV
|7.40 千
|7.51 百万
|6.46
|
912828UQ:GOV
|7.40 千
|7.37 百万
|6.33
|
912828TR:GOV
|7.00 千
|6.95 百万
|5.97
|
912810QT:GOV
|6.00 千
|6.34 百万
|5.45
|
912828SF:GOV
|6.00 千
|6.08 百万
|5.22
|
912828TC:GOV
|5.50 千
|5.47 百万
|4.70
|
9128282A:GOV
|5.30 千
|4.99 百万
|4.29
|
912810FT:GOV
|3.70 千
|4.79 百万
|4.12
|
912810RT:GOV
|4.20 千
|3.67 百万
|3.15
企業概要
Pioneer Dollar Bond is an open-end investment fund incorporated in Austria. The Fund's objective is growth. The Fund invests in US-dollar-denominated fixed- and floating-rate bonds, notes and bills issued by the US Treasury and larger financial institutions, as well as states and federalgovernments.
住所Pioneer Investments Austria GmbH
A member of UniCredit Group
Lassallestrasse 1
1020 Vienna
Austria
電話番号43-1-331-73-2206 Tel
Webサイトwww.pioneerinvestments.at