DOHOD - MICEX Index
DOHMICX:RU
1,299.72
RUB
7.51
0.58%
更新日時 2018/06/11
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
988.24 - 1,347.89
1年トータルリターン
29.99%
年初来リターン
9.98%
前日終値
1,292.21
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Blend Broad Market
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Russia
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/11/2018)
1,299.72
資産総額 (百万 RUB) ( 06/09/2018)
1.916
設定日
02/22/2007
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
1.50%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
3.00%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
LKOH:RM
ﾙｸｵｲﾙ
|59.00
|233.70 千
|13.40
|
GAZP:RM
ｶﾞｽﾌﾟﾛﾑ
|1.57 千
|223.46 千
|12.81
|
SBER:RM
ｽﾞﾍﾞﾙﾊﾞﾝｸ･ｵﾌﾞ･ﾛｼｱ
|870.00
|220.61 千
|12.64
|
NVTK:RM
ﾉﾊﾞﾃｸ
|210.00
|154.90 千
|8.88
|
GMKN:RM
MMCﾉﾘﾘｽｸﾆｯｹﾙ
|11.00
|118.36 千
|6.78
|
TATN:RM
ﾀﾄﾈﾌﾁ
|190.00
|116.20 千
|6.66
|
ALRS:RM
ｱﾙﾛｻ
|700.00
|64.40 千
|3.69
|
VTBR:RM
VTB銀行
|1.09 百万
|56.31 千
|3.23
|
MGNT:RM
マグニト
|12.00
|56.16 千
|3.22
|
PLZL:RM
ﾎﾟﾘｳｽ
|11.00
|49.72 千
|2.85
企業概要
DOHOD - MICEX index is an open-end fund incorporated in the Russia. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MICEX index. It invests all of assets in the stocks that make up the index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the index.
住所Dohod Ltd.
6/2 A nab. Kanala Griboedova
St. Petersburg 191186
Russia
電話番号7-812-635-6863 Tel.
Webサイトhttp://uk.dohod.ru/uk/about/