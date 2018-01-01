Dohler SA Comercio e Industr
DOHL3:BZ
BM&FBOVESPA
BRL
出来高
0
前日終値
7.50
出来高
0
前日終値
7.50
株価収益率(PER) (TTM)
-
12ヶ月1株当り利益 (EPS) (BRL) (TTM)
0.63
時価総額 (百万 BRL)
379.437
発行済株式数 (百万)
43.574
株価売上高倍率(PSR) (TTM)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
セクター
Consumer Discretionary
業種
Apparel & Textile Products
産業サブグループ
Textile & Textile Products
企業概要
Dohler S.A. Comercio e Industria manufactures and distributes woven fabric made from cotton fibers, artificial fibers, and mixed textile fibers to domestic and industrial clients. The Company operates production facilities in Brazil, and exports its products to over 40 countries.
住所Rua Arno W. Dohler, 145
Zona Indl. Norte
Joinville, SC 89219-902
Brazil
電話番号55-47-3441-1666
Webサイトwww.dohler.com.br