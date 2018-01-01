Dohler SA Comercio e Industr

DOHL3:BZ
BM&FBOVESPA
BRL
リアルタイムや過去のデータは、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中
0.63
企業概要
Dohler S.A. Comercio e Industria manufactures and distributes woven fabric made from cotton fibers, artificial fibers, and mixed textile fibers to domestic and industrial clients. The Company operates production facilities in Brazil, and exports its products to over 40 countries.
住所
Rua Arno W. Dohler, 145
Zona Indl. Norte
Joinville, SC 89219-902
Brazil
電話番号
55-47-3441-1666
Webサイト
www.dohler.com.br

役員

取締役

  • Jose Mario Gomes Ribeiro
    Chief Executive Officer
  • Cesar Pereira Dohler
    CFO/Dir:Investor Relations
  • Carlos Alexandre Dohler
    Chief Commercial Officer
  • Ingo Dohler
    Chief Industrial Officer
  • Ricardo Dohler
    Chief Technology Officer
