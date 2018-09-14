Dreyfus Strategic Beta EM Fu
DOFYX:US
NASDAQ GM
12.90
USD
0.07
0.55%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Open-End Fund
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Emerging Market Stock
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
12.9
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 09/14/2018)
19.769
設定日
09/15/2014
直近配当額 ( 12/27/2017)
0.276
直近配当利回り（税込）
2.14%
ファンドマネージャ
WESLEY BOGGS / WILLIAM S CAZALET "WILL"
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
0.00%
信託報酬額
0.60%
経費率
0.80%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
005930:KS
ｻﾑｽﾝ電子
|35.58 千
|1.48 百万
|7.26
|
INDA:US
iｼｪｱｰｽﾞMSCIｲﾝﾄﾞETF
|28.89 千
|1.03 百万
|5.06
|
LKOH:RM
ﾙｸｵｲﾙ
|6.67 千
|475.02 千
|2.34
|
2330:TT
台湾積体電路製造 [TSMC/台湾ｾ
|55.00 千
|439.13 千
|2.16
|
939:HK
中国建設銀行 [ﾁｬｲﾅ･ｺﾝｽﾄﾗｸｼｮﾝ
|475.40 千
|430.49 千
|2.12
|
386:HK
中国石油化工 [ｼﾉﾍﾟｯｸ]
|433.30 千
|416.13 千
|2.05
|
GAZP:RM
ｶﾞｽﾌﾟﾛﾑ
|156.19 千
|359.54 千
|1.77
|
1398:HK
中国工商銀行
|429.10 千
|317.52 千
|1.56
|
941:HK
中国移動 [ﾁｬｲﾅ･ﾓﾊﾞｲﾙ]
|34.60 千
|312.92 千
|1.54
|
AMXL:MM
ｱﾒﾘｶ･ﾓﾋﾞﾙ
|343.70 千
|294.14 千
|1.45
企業概要
Dreyfus Strategic Beta EM Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in the USA. The Fund's objective is long-term capital appreciation. The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets in common stocks and other equity securities of companies organized or with their principal place of business, in emerging market countries.
住所The Dreyfus Corporation
200 Park Avenue
New York, NY 10166
電話番号1-212-922-6000
Webサイトpublic.dreyfus.com