Dolphin Offshore Enterprises
DOEI:IN
Natl India
60.90
INR
1.20
2.01%
更新日時 2018/09/14
始値
59.80
安値 - 高値 レンジ（日）
59.80 - 62.50
出来高
115,997
前日終値
59.70
52週レンジ
51.90 - 158.20
1年トータルリターン
-31.30%
年初来リターン
-51.22%
株価収益率(PER) (TTM)
-
12ヶ月1株当り利益 (EPS) (INR) (TTM)
-4.70
時価総額 (十億 INR)
1.021
発行済株式数 (百万)
16.773
株価売上高倍率(PSR) (TTM)
0.67
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
セクター
エネルギー
業種
Oil, Gas & Coal
産業サブグループ
Oil & Gas Services & Equip
企業概要
Dolphin Offshore Enterprises India Ltd offers marine services to the offshore oil and gas industry. The Company offers diving and underwater services, installs equipment on offshore platforms and drilling rigs, operates dumb barges, tugboats and offshore supply vessels, and repairs ships and drilling rigs.
住所L.I.C. Building
Plot No. 54 Sector 11
C.B.D. Belapur (East)
Mumbai, 400 614 India
電話番号91-22-6602-6602
Webサイトwww.dolphinoffshore.com