Dodos FI Mult Cred Priv

DODOSFI:BZ
206.47
BRL
0.07
0.03%
更新日時 2018/09/12
商品分類
Closed-End Fund
52週レンジ
194.94 - 206.54
1年トータルリターン
5.91%
年初来リターン
3.77%
前日終値
206.54
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Brazil
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/12/2018)
206.4678
資産総額 (百万 BRL) ( 09/12/2018)
29.558
設定日
10/13/2008
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.20%
経費率
-

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
SAFRAPF:BZ
Safra Performance II FI Rend
67.38 千 20.52 百万 70.62
SGALALC:BZ
Safra Galileo Alocacao FIC F
15.83 千 2.17 百万 7.48
MAPXH60:BZ
Manager Apex Equity Hedge 30
10.57 千 1.49 百万 5.13
PIMCOIN:BZ
Manager Pmc Income FIC FIM I
13.00 千 1.46 百万 5.02
KEPLERA:BZ
Safra Kepler Alocacao FIC FI
12.37 千 1.43 百万 4.91
MSPXNIM:BZ
Manager Spx Nimitz FIC FI Mu
2.65 千 727.50 千 2.50
MGRADAM:BZ
Manager Adam Macro Strategy
6.12 千 714.62 千 2.46
JSAF125:BZ
Safra Global Macro Alocacao
5.38 千 555.04 千 1.91
企業概要
Dodos FIM CP is a close-end Fund incorporated in Brazil. This fund will focus its investments in a variety of assets.
住所
J. Safra Asset Management Ltda
Av. Paulista, 2100
01310-300
Sao Paulo, SP
Brazil
電話番号
55-11-3175-7491
Webサイト
http://www.safraasset.com.br/