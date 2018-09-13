DWS Money Market Prime Serie
DOCXX:US
NASDAQ GM
1.00
USD
残存期間
31
Total Assets (m -) (on 09/14/2018)
230.072
設定日
03/12/2007
始値
0.00
資産総額 (百万 -) ( 09/14/2018)
230.072
設定日
03/12/2007
ファンドマネージャ
CHRISTINE HADDAD
信託報酬額
0.27%
経費率
0.21%
企業概要
DWS Money Market Prime Series - DWS Cash Investment Trust is an open-end fund incorporated in the USA. The Fund's objective is to maintain current income with stability of principal. The Fund invests in high quality money market securities and maintains a dollar-weighted average maturity of 90 days or less.
住所Deustche Inv Mgmt Americas Inc
210 West 10th St
Kansas City, MO 64105-1614
電話番号1-800-537-3177 Tel
Webサイトwww.fundsus.deutscheawm.com