Downing Four VCT PLC
DO1B:LN
London
GBp
前日終値
12.51
52週レンジ
12.51 - 12.51
出来高
0
1年トータルリターン
35.54%
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/31/2016)
17.6
資産総額 (GBP) ( -)
-
設定日
-
乖離率（プレミアム / ディスカウント）
-
乖離率52週平均値
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
直近配当額 ( 01/04/2018)
4.444
直近配当利回り（税込）
35.54%
経費率
-
3ヶ月トータルリターン
-
3年トータルリターン
-
5年トータルリターン
-
企業概要
Downing Four VCT plc is a closed-end investment trust incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is long-term capital appreciation through investing its assets in a portfolio of Venture Capital Investment and Structured Products at a controlled risk. The Fund also targets an annual dividend of at least 5p per share.
