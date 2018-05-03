Dynex Power Inc

DNXWF:US
OTC US
0.15
USD
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 2018/05/03
出来高
280
前日終値
0.15
52週レンジ
0.08 - 0.26
年初来リターン
-42.27%
株価収益率(PER) (TTM)
-
12ヶ月1株当り利益 (EPS) (CAD) (TTM)
-
時価総額 (百万 USD)
12.052
発行済株式数 (百万)
80.509
株価売上高倍率(PSR) (TTM)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
セクター
Technology
業種
Semiconductors
産業サブグループ
Semiconductor Mfg

企業概要
Dynex Power Inc. manufactures industrial power conditioning equipment. The Company provides industrial power conversion products to North American companies with requirements for power devices, power supplies, switch mode rectifiers, converters, and inverters. Dynex's client base consists of telecommunication and data communication related companies.
住所
515 Legget Drive
Suite 800
Ottawa, ON K2K 3G4
Canada
電話番号
1-613-723-7035
Webサイト
www.dynexpower.com

役員

取締役

  • Clive Vacher
    President/CEO
  • Keith Maris
    Chief Operating Officer
  • Keith Ferguson
    Chief Technology Officer
  • Alan Gary Lyons
    VP:Finance/CFO/Secretary
  • Andy Dai
    Mgr:Technology
