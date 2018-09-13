Dreyfus Institutional Treasu
DNSXX:US
NASDAQ GM
1.00
USD
更新日時 2018/09/13
残存期間
6
Total Assets (m -) (on 09/14/2018)
649.819
設定日
11/15/2005
52週レンジ
0.88 - 1.86
始値
0.00
残存期間
6
資産総額 (百万 -) ( 09/14/2018)
649.819
設定日
11/15/2005
ファンドマネージャ
PATRICIA A LARKIN
信託報酬額
0.14%
経費率
0.14%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
912796QB:GOV
|50.00 千
|49.83 百万
|8.87
|
9128282M:GOV
|47.00 千
|47.00 百万
|8.37
|
912828X5:GOV
|31.00 千
|31.00 百万
|5.52
|
912828RE:GOV
|16.80 千
|16.79 百万
|2.99
|
9128284K:GOV
|10.00 千
|10.00 百万
|1.78
|
912828Y5:GOV
|10.00 千
|10.00 百万
|1.78
|
912828T7:GOV
|2.00 千
|2.00 百万
|0.36
企業概要
Dreyfus Institutional Treasury and Agency Cash Advantage Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in the USA. The Fund's objective is current income as is consistent with preservation of capital and maintenance of liquidity. The Fund invests solely in short-term obligations of the U.S. treasury and repurchase agreements fully collateralized by obligations of the U.S. treasury.
住所Dreyfus Funds
200 Park Avenue
New York, NY 10166
電話番号1-800-346-8893 Domestic
Webサイトpublic.dreyfus.com