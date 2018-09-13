Dreyfus Institutional Treasu

DNSXX:US
NASDAQ GM
1.00
USD
更新日時 2018/09/13
残存期間
6
Total Assets (m -) (on 09/14/2018)
649.819
設定日
11/15/2005
52週レンジ
0.88 - 1.86
リアルタイムや過去のデータは、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中
LEARN MORE
始値
0.00
52週レンジ
0.88 - 1.86
残存期間
6
資産総額 (百万 -) ( 09/14/2018)
649.819
設定日
11/15/2005
ファンドマネージャ
PATRICIA A LARKIN
信託報酬額
0.14%
経費率
0.14%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
912796QB:GOV
50.00 千 49.83 百万 8.87
9128282M:GOV
47.00 千 47.00 百万 8.37
912828X5:GOV
31.00 千 31.00 百万 5.52
912828RE:GOV
16.80 千 16.79 百万 2.99
9128284K:GOV
10.00 千 10.00 百万 1.78
912828Y5:GOV
10.00 千 10.00 百万 1.78
912828T7:GOV
2.00 千 2.00 百万 0.36
企業概要
Dreyfus Institutional Treasury and Agency Cash Advantage Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in the USA. The Fund's objective is current income as is consistent with preservation of capital and maintenance of liquidity. The Fund invests solely in short-term obligations of the U.S. treasury and repurchase agreements fully collateralized by obligations of the U.S. treasury.
住所
Dreyfus Funds
200 Park Avenue
New York, NY 10166
電話番号
1-800-346-8893 Domestic
Webサイト
public.dreyfus.com