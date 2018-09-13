DNCA Invest - Serenite Plus
DNSPIDE:LX
97.77
EUR
0.05
0.05%
更新日時 2018/09/13
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
97.37 - 100.74
1年トータルリターン
-1.55%
年初来リターン
-1.80%
前日終値
97.72
ファンド分類
European Region
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
European Region
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/13/2018)
97.77
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 09/13/2018)
282.666
設定日
05/23/2017
直近配当額 ( 02/27/2018)
1
直近配当利回り（税込）
2.05%
ファンドマネージャ
PHILIPPE CHAMPIGNEULLE / ROMAIN GRANDIS
定額申込手数料
3.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.40%
経費率
-
企業概要
Serenite Plus is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to outperform the Bloomberg Eurozone Sovereign Bond Index 1-3 years calculated with coupons reinvested on the recommended investment period. The Fund invests up to 100% in bonds and debt securities denominated in Euro and issued by public or private sector-issuers without any rating constraint.
住所DNCA Invest
33, rue de Gasperich
L-5826 Hesperange
Luxembourg
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.dncafinance.lu