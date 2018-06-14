Tebon New Profit-added Flexi
DNPFAMF:CH
1.0397
CNY
0.0012
0.12%
更新日時 0:59 JST 2018/06/15
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
1.0204 - 1.0726
1年トータルリターン
5.88%
年初来リターン
1.89%
前日終値
1.0409
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
China
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
1.0397
資産総額 (百万 CNY) ( 03/30/2018)
934.657
設定日
06/19/2015
直近配当額 ( 12/29/2017)
0.05
直近配当利回り（税込）
4.81%
ファンドマネージャ
XU LIBO
定額申込手数料
1.50%
償還手数料
1.50%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.00%
経費率
-
企業概要
Tebon New Profit-added Flexible Allocation Mixed Fund is an open-end fund established in China. The objective of the Fund is to obtain stable abosulte return by implementing dynamic strategies investing in derivatives, equities and fixed income securities with 0%-95% in equities.
住所35/F, Baokuang Intl Building,
218 Wusong Road,
Hong Kou District,
Shanghai, China 200080
電話番号86-21-26010999
Webサイトwww.dbfund.com.cn