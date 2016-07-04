DNB SICAV - Premium 15
DNP15AN:LX
Pending Listing
NOK
商品分類
Fund of Funds
ファンド分類
Conservative Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (NOK) ( -)
-
設定日
04/07/2016
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.75%
経費率
-
企業概要
DNB SICAV - Premium 15 is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to invest mainly indirectly via UCITS eligible target funds in a portfolio of equity, bond and money market instruments with the equity share, under normal market conditions, constituting approximately 15% of the Funds net assets.
住所DNB SICAV
5, allée Scheffer
L-2520 Luxembourg
Grand-Duchy of Luxembourg
電話番号-
Webサイト
-