D'Nonce Technology Bhd

DNON:MK
Bursa Malays
0.33
MYR
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 2018/09/14
始値
0.34
安値 - 高値 レンジ（日）
0.33 - 0.34
出来高
3,573,600
前日終値
0.33
52週レンジ
0.27 - 0.46
1年トータルリターン
1.54%
年初来リターン
-9.59%
株価収益率(PER) (TTM)
11.79
12ヶ月1株当り利益 (EPS) (MYR) (TTM)
0.03
時価総額 (百万 MYR)
64.853
発行済株式数 (百万)
196.524
株価売上高倍率(PSR) (TTM)
0.31
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
セクター
Materials
業種
Containers & Packaging
産業サブグループ
Containers & Packaging

企業概要
D'nonce Technology Bhd is an investment holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, sells and distributes advanced packaging materials, electronic products, and consumables for the electronic industry. D'nonce Technology also provides contract manufacturer of electronic components, international procurement office, and design and conversion of advanced packaging materials.
住所
Suite 12-02 12th Floor Menara
MAA 170 Jalan Argyll
Pulau Pinang, 10050
Malaysia
電話番号
60-4-229-6318
Webサイト
www.dnoncetech.com

役員

取締役

  • Lam Kim Goon
    Chief Financial Officer
  • Roslant Bin Abu
    Executive Director/Gen Mgr
  • Kuah Choon Ching
    CEO/Executive Director
  • Lim Choo Tan
    Joint Secretary
