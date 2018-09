企業概要

Norden Europe is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to outperform of the following composite net return index denominated in Euro: 40% MSCI Nordic, 35% DAX, 15% SMI, 10% MSCI UK TR UK Net Local Currency. The Fund invests in equities of issuers listed on North European stock exchanges (Britain, Ireland, Benelux, Norway, Sweden, etc).