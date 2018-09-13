DNCA MF Value Europe
DNMFVEC:FP
110.15
EUR
0.44
0.40%
更新日時 2018/09/13
商品分類
FCP
52週レンジ
109.56 - 121.91
1年トータルリターン
-3.93%
年初来リターン
-6.11%
前日終値
110.59
商品分類
FCP
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
European Union
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/13/2018)
110.15
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 09/13/2018)
146.305
設定日
05/24/2016
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
ISAAC CHEBAR / DON FITZGERALD
定額申込手数料
3.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.70%
経費率
0.70%
企業概要
DNCA MF Value Europe is an open-end fund incorporated in France. The Fund's objective is to outperform the STOXX Europe 600 index. The Fund invests at least 60% of its assets in equity securities issued in the European Union, either directly or through other funds. The Fund may invest up to 40% of its assets in fixed-income instruments.
住所DNCA Finance
19, Place Vendome
75001 Paris
France
電話番号33-1-58-62-55-00
Webサイトwww.dnca-investments.com