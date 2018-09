企業概要

DNCA Invest - Velador is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to achieve a positive performance higher than the following composite Index: 25% EUROSTOXX 50 Net Return + 75% EONIA, while maintaining an annual volatility lower than 8%. The Fund invests 75-100% in equities issued in Europe, up to 25% in fixed income securities, and up to 25% in money markets.