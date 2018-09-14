Dunham International Opportu
DNIOX:US
NASDAQ GM
9.14
USD
0.01
0.11%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
9.05 - 9.88
1年トータルリターン
-4.08%
年初来リターン
-3.99%
前日終値
9.15
ファンド分類
Foreign Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
9.14
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 09/14/2018)
36.915
設定日
11/01/2013
直近配当額 ( 12/27/2017)
0.0108
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
0.00%
信託報酬額
0.76%
経費率
1.38%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
ED184514:COR
|224.15 千
|2.21 百万
|6.04
|
FIGXX:US
ﾌｨﾃﾞﾘﾃｨ･ｲﾝｽﾃｨﾃｭｰｼｮﾅﾙ･ｶﾞﾊﾞﾒﾝﾄ
|1.33 百万
|1.33 百万
|3.64
|
EH131379:COR
|123.70 千
|1.32 百万
|3.60
|
EJ843439:COR
|84.95 千
|912.62 千
|2.50
|
AP365638:COR
|650.00
|766.50 千
|2.10
|
EI109866:COR
|600.00
|755.40 千
|2.07
|
AO918040:COR
|650.00
|752.28 千
|2.06
|
EJ349095:COR
|77.65 千
|719.58 千
|1.97
|
EC830062:COR
|340.00
|639.05 千
|1.75
|
AQ584649:COR
|520.00
|615.24 千
|1.68
企業概要
Dunham International Opportunity Bond Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in the USA. The Fund's objective is to provide a high level of current income. The Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in bonds of issuers outside the United States.
住所Dunham & Associates Invest Counsel
10251 Vista Sorrento Pkwy #200
San Diego, CA 92121
電話番号1-888-338-6426
Webサイトwww.dunham.com