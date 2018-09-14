Dunham International Opportu

DNIOX:US
NASDAQ GM
9.14
USD
0.01
0.11%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
9.05 - 9.88
1年トータルリターン
-4.08%
年初来リターン
-3.99%
リアルタイムや過去のデータは、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中
LEARN MORE
前日終値
9.15
52週レンジ
9.05 - 9.88
1年トータルリターン
-3.78%
年初来リターン
-3.99%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Foreign Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
9.14
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 09/14/2018)
36.915
設定日
11/01/2013
直近配当額 ( 12/27/2017)
0.0108
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
0.00%
信託報酬額
0.76%
経費率
1.38%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
ED184514:COR
224.15 千 2.21 百万 6.04
FIGXX:US
ﾌｨﾃﾞﾘﾃｨ･ｲﾝｽﾃｨﾃｭｰｼｮﾅﾙ･ｶﾞﾊﾞﾒﾝﾄ
1.33 百万 1.33 百万 3.64
EH131379:COR
123.70 千 1.32 百万 3.60
EJ843439:COR
84.95 千 912.62 千 2.50
AP365638:COR
650.00 766.50 千 2.10
EI109866:COR
600.00 755.40 千 2.07
AO918040:COR
650.00 752.28 千 2.06
EJ349095:COR
77.65 千 719.58 千 1.97
EC830062:COR
340.00 639.05 千 1.75
AQ584649:COR
520.00 615.24 千 1.68
企業概要
Dunham International Opportunity Bond Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in the USA. The Fund's objective is to provide a high level of current income. The Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in bonds of issuers outside the United States.
住所
Dunham & Associates Invest Counsel
10251 Vista Sorrento Pkwy #200
San Diego, CA 92121
電話番号
1-888-338-6426
Webサイト
www.dunham.com